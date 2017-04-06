Officials investigating Buffalo arson

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- An arson investigation is underway following a late night house fire in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Crews responded to a home on Dearborn street near Austin Street just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials tell 2 on your side that the home was vacant, but they believe it may have been arson.

No word if any arrests have been made.

The fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the home, as well as an additional $15,000 in damages to two other neighboring homes.

