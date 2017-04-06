Officials investigating Buffalo arson

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- An arson investigation is underway following a late night house fire in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
Crews responded to a home on Dearborn street near Austin Street just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fire officials tell 2 on your side that the home was vacant, but they believe it may have been arson.
No word if any arrests have been made.
The fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the home, as well as an additional $15,000 in damages to two other neighboring homes.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs