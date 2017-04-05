Man shot on Wilkes Ave

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Route 438 I Collins Closed Due To Accident
-
Students React To Sports Cuts At UB
-
Deputies Look For Missing Woman
-
UB AD Allen Greene says the school's budget cut is not about enhancing the funding for the football program.
-
Giraffe Gestation-Not An Exact Science
-
Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp?
-
Scott Brown Remembered
-
Greg Vannote Receives Kidney
-
Orchard Park Shooting
-
Lockport Fire:Mom Shares Thoughts On Trial
More Stories
-
Flood Watch issued for WNYApr. 3, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
-
Sabres F Okposo in ICUApr. 5, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
Man shot on Wilkes Avenue in BuffaloApr. 6, 2017, 5:42 a.m.