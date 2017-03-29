Buffalo Central Terminal Clock (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Congressman Brian Higgins says the original cost estimates introduced earlier this month to build a new train station in Buffalo are inaccurate.

Higgins claims the committee, formed by the governor to find the best place to build a station, inflated the costs to renovate the Central Terminal. He also says the committee did not account for the Central Terminal's eligibility for historic tax credits.

If the committee were to use Higgins's estimates, it would cost $17,700,000 to renovate the Central Terminal, making it the cheapest option.

Higgins Central Terminal Costs

© 2017 WGRZ-TV