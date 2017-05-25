Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream to open next week

The Cake Freak Shake will be offered at Hertel Ave. Poutine & Cream. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.--Allen Street Poutine Company is opening a second location in the Queen City.

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream is located at 1488 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

The restaurant will offer a variety of poutine dishes and house-made ice cream.

“The reception we have received from the public has been fabulous,” said Jake Fraser, COO for Allen Street Poutine Company. “In a large part, due to the demand of our customers, we have decided that it is time to expand our local footprint. North Buffalo seemed like the next best step, especially with the increased restaurant activity on Hertel, the proximity to an active residential population, and the number of young professionals and families moving into the area."

The new restaurant will open Wednesday, May 31.

