Crews battle three-alarm fire on Jewett Ave.

BUFFALO, .N.Y-- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire on the city's east side.

Flames broke out at a home on Jewett Ave. and quickly spread to three others just before 5 a.m. Friday. Some of the homes were vacant. Seven people were safely evacuated from the homes, they are now being helped by the Salvation Army.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and are now searching for any hotspots inside the buildings.

The large response forced several road closures. Jewett Ave. from Fillmore Ave. to Holden St. remains closed along with Fillmore Ave. from Leroy Ave. to Wakefield Ave.

No word yet what caused the fire.

