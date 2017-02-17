Buffalo Mayor gives State of the City address

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gives his annual State of the City address February 17, 2017 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced new and continued investments into the City of Buffalo at his annual State of the City Address Friday.

Some of the highlights from Mayor Brown's address:

The city will not raise residential and commercial property tax rates.

The start of a construction project for the Northland Corridor, which is expected to begin in March, and will include the WNY Workforce Training Center and a new coding school. The cost of that project is $44 million.

Expansion of the Summer Youth Employment program to hire more 17-21 years olds.

Plan to renovate 62 city-owned residential properties that were acquired from absentee landlords. The city hopes to hire city residents to work with laborers for on the job training.

Adding two new Buffalo Police sub-stations at the Broadway Market and Canalside

City commitment for an additional $1 million to Say Yes! Buffalo and the Buffalo Public Schools.

Launch of a lead control program to reduce lead poisoning.

“We’ve become a place for new and existing companies from the around the world to relocate and to expand. We’re a hot spot for milennials to live and work. We are an incubator for small businesses launching big ideas, and we are a welcoming city for New Americans,” Mayor Brown said in a released statement.

Protesters are escorted out of the City of Buffalo's State of the City address. (Photo: WGRZ)

The address was not without controversy. Protesters disrupted the speech shortly after it began. Several protesters were escorted out. Several more protesters were outside calling for the Mayor to investigate and hold police accountable following the death of Wardel Davis, who died after an encounter with two officers earlier this month. Seven people were arrested during the protest.

You can watch the Mayor's address below:

VIDEO: State of the City Address: Part 1

VIDEO: State of the City Address: Part 2

VIDEO: State of the City Address: Part 3

VIDEO: State of the City Address: Part 4

(© 2017 WGRZ)