MISSING: Steven Quinones, 17 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing disabled teenager.

17-year-old Steven Quinones went missing from a home on 7th street. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

