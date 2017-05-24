$1M upgrade planned at Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is in for about $1 million in upgrades.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is in for a major makeover with an RFP out for about $1 million in construction renovations for the Oak Street facility.

Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak said the improvements will include a new roof plus upgraded HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. The RFP also calls for new kennels for the animals.

"It's very important that we get this work done, because we want the quality of life for the animals that we have to contain for that short period of time to be of quality," Stepniak said.

The city's shelter is housed in an old building that has long been criticized for its cramped space. Stepniak said the long-term goal is to make a brand new shelter a big part of a new public works campus that is in the works. However, that may not happen for a couple of years, so these immediate improvements are needed in the meantime.

"There is a real concern that we have with the shelter and running the shelter," Stepniak said. "The folks who work there care a lot about animals. The volunteers are great down there, and it's our job to keep improving, and that's what were doing."

The bids are due late next week, and Stepniak hopes the work will be underway later this year.

