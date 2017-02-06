The Buffalo Zoo's Polar Bears Luna and Sakari. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Zoo announced Monday it has planned a special "first date" for its Polar Bears Luna and Sakari.

The Polar Bears will have Valentines Day themed enrichment and treats Saturday, Feb. 11.

There will be activities for people, too, throughout the day, including keeper talks.

However, Saturday will not be the animals' true first date, says Buffalo Zoo General Curator Malia Somerville.

"The two bears went though preliminary introductions and we were really pleased with the results," she said. "Animal intros can be tricky at times, especially when you're dealing with large animals. However, our keepers felt confident that Luna and Sakari were ready to meet and since then everything has been going really well."

She added the two have been seen playing and swimming together.

The zoo hopes the two will mate in the future.

Sakari came to the zoo as part of the American Zoo Association's (AZA)'s Specials Survival Plan (SSP) to help preserve polar bears, which are a vulnerable species in danger of going extinct.

Sakari was welcomed from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, WI. in November and made a debut at the zoo Jan. 1.

The event Saturday is part of the Buffalo Zoo's "Arctic Awareness Month" that runs throughout February.

