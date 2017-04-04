WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- April the giraffe fans have the opportunity to see her kind in real life at the Buffalo Zoo.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants spoke with one of the giraffe keepers about April's online saga and giraffe pregnancy in general.

The big question: Why hasn't April given birth yet?

"They still see movement from the baby. You know there's kicking and so you know that the baby's still alive. And so it is not an exact science," says Buffalo Zoo Giraffe Keeper Vicki Hodge. "The gestation on giraffes can vary quite a lot. We usually say it's about 15 months, but it really can vary."

She adds: "This anxiety that everybody's feeling is pretty much what we do every time we have a baby giraffe too."

Hodge said a baby giraffe was born at the Buffalo Zoo about two years ago.

She added it was a big baby, as the average baby giraffe is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

You can watch April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville live here: http://www.wgrz.com/entertainment/live-giraffe-cam/413361853

© 2017 WGRZ-TV