Buffalo woman charged with stealing man's wallet

Serina A Wolfe, 22 of Davey Street Buffalo. Photo: City of Tonawanda Police (Photo: Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- City of Tonawanda Police say a Buffalo woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole a man's wallet early Sunday morning, and hid $520 in her underwear.

Serina A. Wolfe, 22, of Buffalo's Davey Street was arrested around 4 a.m. Police say a City of Tonawanda man told them it started when he met Wolfe at a bar on Main Street. As they were leaving the bar, the man said he realized his wallet with cash and credit cards was missing.

Police found Wolfe several blocks away. She denied stealing the wallet. Police then found the wallet behind a dumpster. A police matron found $520 in Wolfe's underwear.

Wolfe faces the felony charges of fourth-degree Grand Larceny and Grand Larceny from a Person, police say. She also is charged with the misdemeanors of Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Wolfe was held for a court hearing.

