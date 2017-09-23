Woman crashes stolen SUV, charged with DWI under Leandra's Law

OLEAN, NY — A Buffalo woman is facing driving-while-intoxicated charges under Leandra's Law after rolling a stolen sport-utility-vehicle with four unrestrained children inside, according to State Police.

Alesaundra M. Allen, 24 of Buffalo, has been charged with DWI-Leandra Law (Felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unlawful fleeing, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed Operation and numerous vehicle and traffic law summons.

Troopers say on Friday they attempted to stop Allen for speeding on E. River Road in the Town of Olean when she did pull over lights and turned onto Steam Valley Road. Allen drove a short distance when the vehicle rolled over once and landed upright.

Troopers later found out that the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder Allen was driving had been reported stolen in Buffalo on Sept. 19.

Allen was failed sobriety tests by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Keisha C. Weakfall, 26 of Rochester, was a passenger in the car, as well as four children ranging from three to five years in age.

No injuries were reported.

Weakfall was released to Olean P police on an active warrant. Child Protective Services responded for the children involved.

