golf (Photo: Rulles)

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- Did someone say golf in February? Golfers, get ready. One course in Western New York is opening its doors for the week.

Due in part to the unseasonably warm weather, starting Tuesday, February 21st you will be able to hit the playing field at the Buffalo Tournament Club Golf Course up until the end of the work week on Friday, February 24th.

This is the first time since its opening in 2005 that the course will be available for play in the month of February.

Riding carts will be allowed on the fairways. Tee times can be made by calling the pro shop at (716)-681-4653 or online at btcgolf.com.

The Buffalo Tournament Club Golf Course is located at 6432 Genesee Street in the Town of Lancaster.

(© 2017 WGRZ)