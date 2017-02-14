Buffalo SWAT responds to standoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo SWAT responded to the scene of a standoff in North Buffalo Tuesday.
There was a large police presence at the scene on Standish Road and Taunton Place. Buffalo Police said it was a family dispute between a father and a son at a home on Standish Road. The son may have hit his father. He then barricaded himself in the house.
The son is in custody. But there is a sign in the window of 64 Standish Rd. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/QlKfdoL1Np— Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) February 14, 2017
At about 1:45 p.m., Buffalo Police said the standoff ended without incident as one person involved surrendered. Police also said they arrested one person.
2 On Your Side has a crew there and will provide updates as they become available.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs