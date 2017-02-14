WGRZ
Buffalo SWAT responds to standoff

WGRZ 2:19 PM. EST February 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  Buffalo SWAT responded to the scene of a standoff in North Buffalo Tuesday.

There was a large police presence at the scene on Standish Road and Taunton Place. Buffalo Police said it was a family dispute between a father and a son at a home on Standish Road. The son may have hit his father. He then barricaded himself in the house. 

 

At about 1:45 p.m., Buffalo Police said the standoff ended without incident as one person involved surrendered. Police also said they arrested one person. 

2 On Your Side has a crew there and will provide updates as they become available. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


