Buffalo suspends winter parking until further notice

Buffalo City Hall (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Due to the warmer temperatures this week, the City of Buffalo is suspending their winter parking regulations on bus routes until further notice.

Temperatures are expected to be has 68 degrees on Friday, but there is a chance we could get warmer. The warm temps won't stick around forever. The temperature on Saturday is expected to plummet to the 30's during the day with the possibility of snow.

(© 2017 WGRZ)