Buffalo Slow Roll meets on East Side

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Drivers are asked to be aware that another Slow Roll Buffalo community bike ride will hit some major streets in Buffalo this evening for a 10-mile "United Front Ride."

Cyclists will meet at the African American Cultural Center at 350 Masten Ave., and the ride kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The 10-mile ride with a large group of cyclists will hit streets such as Main, Amherst, Kensington, Parkside and Jefferson. It will wrap up around 8 p.m., organizers say, with an after-party at the African American Cultural Center.

Slow Roll community bike rides are held every Monday evening in different parts of Buffalo until Oct. 30.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV