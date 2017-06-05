Buffalo Slow Roll meets on East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Drivers are asked to be aware that another Slow Roll Buffalo community bike ride will hit some major streets in Buffalo this evening for a 10-mile "United Front Ride."
Cyclists will meet at the African American Cultural Center at 350 Masten Ave., and the ride kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
The 10-mile ride with a large group of cyclists will hit streets such as Main, Amherst, Kensington, Parkside and Jefferson. It will wrap up around 8 p.m., organizers say, with an after-party at the African American Cultural Center.
Slow Roll community bike rides are held every Monday evening in different parts of Buffalo until Oct. 30.
