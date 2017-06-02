WGRZ
Buffalo screening of Ritchie Campbell film

WGRZ 11:17 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A special screening was held at the North Park Theater Friday for a new film about Buffalo's Ritchie Campbell. 

The film tells the story of Campbell's life, from his record-breaking basketball skills in the 80's and 90's to time served in prison for a 1994 manslaughter conviction.  

The family of the victim, Yvette Donaldson, told us recently they were upset not to be consulted on the film. 

Filmmakers of "Off the glass: The Ritchie Campbell Story" call it a case study on what happens to many urban youth, despite possessing special talent. 

