Buffalo School Board votes to hire firm to file Paladino petition

Carl Paladino (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo School Board has voted to hire the law offices of Frank Miller in order to file a petition to remove board member Carl Paladino because of his conduct.

Last week, the board gave Paladino 24 hours to resign, or else they would file a petition with the New York State Education Commissioner to remove him from office. Paladino has repeatedly said he's not resigning.

Paladino, a board member who is also the Chairman of Ellicott Development, recently made offensive comments about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the local weekly publication Artvoice.