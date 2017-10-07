Buffalo rolls out the red carpet for 'Marshall'

BUFFALO, NY-A little bit of Hollywood came to the Queen City Saturday night with the local premiere of the made in Buffalo movie 'Marshall'. The red carpet was rolled out at the sold out event at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Ave.

The film, starring Josh Gad and Kate Hudson, tells the story of the early career of the nation's first black Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall. Dozens of western New Yorkers served as extras in the film. In addition, movie goers will recognize several iconic city landmarks, including City Hall, the Dillon Courthouse and the Central Terminal.

Saturday's opening night was part of the Buffalo International Film Festival with ticket sales benefiting WNED and WBFO.

