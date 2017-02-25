Buffalo ranks high on list of underrated cities

BUFFALO, NY-We all know it, and pretty soon a lot of other people will know it too.

Buffalo has earned a spot on a list of underrated cities by Travel and Leisure magazine.

The Queen City came in at #3 of 10 American cities that 'promise to exceed your expectations'.

The magazine cites the city's vibrant arts scene, extensive festival calendar and overall friendliness of its people as reasons for making the cut.

Nashville, TN and Providence RI round out the top three.

