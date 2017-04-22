Buffalo Police SWAT Call on Keystone Street

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shots fired call Saturday at a home in the first block of Keystone Street that resulted in a SWAT team being called.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a residence and was reportedly firing shots out the window with a shotgun. Officers were able to remove as many as six people from the upstairs apartment without any injuries.

Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis Management Team were then called to the scene. Just before 3:30 p.m., police say the 35-year-old man surrendered without a struggle. He was then taken to the Erie County Medial Center to be evaluated. He's currently there in police custody.

Police have not provided the man's identity.

