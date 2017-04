Photos: Buffalo Police (Photo: Photos: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old named Mikesea Smith, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Mikesea is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 107 pounds. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Mikesea's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

