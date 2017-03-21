SHAYANNA L. COLEY Buffalo Police Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday at her home on Texas Street.

Police say Shayanna L. Coley is a special education student, and her mother, Oshae Kemp, says it is out of character for her to be missing.

Shayanna is described as about 5'7" and 120 lbs. with black hair past her shoulders.

She was last seen wearing a gray headband, gray long-sleeve shirt, black stretch pants with a white stripe and gray and pink Skecher sneakers. It's not believed she has a coat with her.

Anyone with information about Shayanna's location is asked to call 911.

