Buffalo, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing girl.

Halimah Allen, 15, is missing from her home on East Utica Street. She is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

