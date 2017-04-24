Buffalo Police say student approached

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an incident involving a female student allegedly approached by two men in a yellow SUV Monday.

They say it took place at about 11 a.m. near South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street. The two men reportedly asked the 15-year-old student if she wanted to get into the vehicle.

The student reported the incident to police.

Those with information are asked to call Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255.

