Buffalo Police say student approached

WGRZ 4:30 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an incident involving a female student allegedly approached by two men in a yellow SUV Monday. 

They say it took place at about 11 a.m. near South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street. The two men reportedly asked the 15-year-old student if she wanted to get into the vehicle. 

The student reported the incident to police. 

Those with information are asked to call Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255. 

