WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 24-year-old man from Buffalo was killed in an early morning shooting.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to a call about the shooting just after 3 a.m Saturday. It happened near the intersection of Mills and Peterson streets, on the city's east side.

The shooting victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), where he later died.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

(© 2017 WGRZ)