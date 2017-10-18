Buffalo Police report stranger danger incident

BUFFALO, NY — City police are investigating a report of a "stranger-danger" incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

A 15-year-old female student was walking to a bus stop near East Delavan and Freund Street at about 6:45 a.m. when a male approached her and asked her to perform a sexual act.

The student refused and refused to get into his vehicle, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, approximately 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo police at 847-2255.

Police are asking students and parents to be aware and alert.

