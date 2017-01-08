Man charged with assaulting BPD officer

Police activity on Main Street in Buffalo near the Delta Sonic after a suspect was charged with assaulting an officer. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer Sunday after a shooting, a Buffalo Police spokesperson says.

The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street near Barker Street.

The 20 year-old is charged with attacking an officer after being shot in the hand.

Police have not provided the suspect's name or the officer's condition.

An area near the Delta Sonic on Main Street was taped off by police Sunday morning.

