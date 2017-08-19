Buffalo Police make arrest in Bailey deadly hit-and-run

This is the update photograph of the vehicle Buffalo Police say they are looking for in connection with a hit and run fatal accident on Friday. (Photo: Brown, Steven)

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police have made arrest in connection with the deadly hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue back on May. 26.

Police have arrested Wade Sanders, 54, who is accused of hitting and killing 60-year-old Arthur Redrick, who was walking across the street.

Police say the city's safecam program was instrumental in identifying the vehicle used in that hit and run.



