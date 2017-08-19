Buffalo Police make arrest in Bailey deadly hit-and-run

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police have made arrest in connection with the deadly hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue back on May. 26.
BREAKING: BPD make arrest in connection with May 26th hit & run on Bailey Avenue.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) August 20, 2017
Police have arrested Wade Sanders, 54, who is accused of hitting and killing 60-year-old Arthur Redrick, who was walking across the street.
Police say the city's safecam program was instrumental in identifying the vehicle used in that hit and run.
