Buffalo Police Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old.

Carlisha Richardson went missing from an address on Fairfield and is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in where Carlisha could be should call 911, police say.

