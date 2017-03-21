WGRZ
Buffalo Police locate missing 15-year-old

March 21, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police have located a 15-year-old who went missing from her home on Texas Street. They say she was found safe and sound and they thank the public for the help. 

 

