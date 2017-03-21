Close Buffalo Police locate missing 15-year-old WGRZ 9:31 PM. EDT March 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police have located a 15-year-old who went missing from her home on Texas Street. They say she was found safe and sound and they thank the public for the help. © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Impact Of President's Budget Blueprint N-Tonawanda Schools Considering Utility Taxes Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy U of M dad dying of ALS sees son graduate Annual Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade New Rules For Electronics On US-Bound Flights Hearings continue on health care and SCOTUS Niagara SPCA And Petco Hope To Mend Fences Restaurant Offers Pathways To Success Darien Lake expands season pass perks More Stories Man charged with sexual abuse in nursing home Mar 21, 2017, 2:12 p.m. Train Station Costs Eye Popping Mar 21, 2017, 8:38 p.m. Drone-flying 107th Airlift to change name Mar 21, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
