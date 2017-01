BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's east side.



It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night in the 100 block of Keystone Street.



Police tell 2 On Your Side that a man was shot and taken to ECMC with serious injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at 847-2255.

