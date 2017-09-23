BUFFALO, NY — An investigation is underway regarding an overnight shooting that occurred in Lovejoy, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

It happened near East Lovejoy Street and Ideal Street just before 3:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old Buffalo male was taken to the Erie Country Medical Center in a civilian vehicle after he was shot. He has since been treated and released.

Detectives said it may have been a drive-by incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

