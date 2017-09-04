WGRZ
Buffalo Police investigating hit & run

WGRZ 9:37 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police say they have a suspect and vehicle in custody in connection with a hit and run that happened in the city's Riverside neighborhood Monday night.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted that a female pedestrian was seriously injured near Philadelphia and Ontario Streets around 6:45 p.m.  

 

 

Part of the road was closed for several hours.  

Police have not released any other details about what happened.

