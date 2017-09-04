Buffalo Police investigating hit & run

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police say they have a suspect and vehicle in custody in connection with a hit and run that happened in the city's Riverside neighborhood Monday night.
The Buffalo Police Department tweeted that a female pedestrian was seriously injured near Philadelphia and Ontario Streets around 6:45 p.m.
Part of the road was closed for several hours.
Police have not released any other details about what happened.
