Buffalo Police investigating hit & run

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police say they have a suspect and vehicle in custody in connection with a hit and run that happened in the city's Riverside neighborhood Monday night.

The Buffalo Police Department tweeted that a female pedestrian was seriously injured near Philadelphia and Ontario Streets around 6:45 p.m.

BREAKING: BPD investigating apparent hit & run at Philadelphia & Ontario at 6:45pm. Injuries to female pedestrian appear serious — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 5, 2017

Part of the road was closed for several hours.

Police have not released any other details about what happened.

