Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the area of Ashley and Quincy streets.

Police say they received a call about the incident just before 8 a.m. A passerby found the body of a 23-year-old man who has not been named. An autopsy determined the man died from a gunshot wound.

As they investigate, police ask anyone with information call of text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

