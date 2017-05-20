WGRZ
Buffalo Police investigating fatal shooting

WGRZ 6:35 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the area of Ashley and Quincy streets. 

Police say they received a call about the incident just before 8 a.m. A passerby found the body of a 23-year-old man who has not been named. An autopsy determined the man died from a gunshot wound. 

As they investigate, police ask anyone with information call of text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255. 

