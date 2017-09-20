Buffalo Police investigate overnight accident

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police are investigating an accident on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo overnight.
It happened between Elmwood and Delaware Avenue just before 2am Wednesday.
A 2 On Your Side photojournalist saw at least one car being towed away and two other vehicles damaged. 2 On Your Side has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department for more information, but have not heard back from anyone.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs