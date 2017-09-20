WGRZ
Close

Buffalo Police investigate overnight accident

WGRZ 2:11 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police are investigating an accident on Lafayette Avenue in Buffalo overnight.

It happened between Elmwood and Delaware Avenue just before 2am Wednesday.

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist saw at least one car being towed away and two other vehicles damaged.   2 On Your Side has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department for more information, but have not heard back from anyone.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories