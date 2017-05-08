Buffalo Police identify officer shot

Police on the scene of a shooting in the area of Garfield Street and Hartman Place. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo Police Officer who was shot Sunday evening is expected to be OK, and a suspect involved is dead, according to officials.

Buffalo Police identified the officer shot and another officer involved in the shooting Monday afternoon. Both have been with the department since 2012.

The officer shot is 31-year-old Joseph Acquino. Police say Acquino is in fair condition after surgery at ECMC, and is in "good spirits".

Police also said Monday afternoon the second officer involved, Officer Justin Tedesco, 36, was treated and released from ECMC after being evaluated.

The suspect killed during the incident has been identified as Jose Hernandez-Rossy, 26, of Buffalo.

Police said during a press conference Sunday evening in the Erie County Medical Center lobby that the incident stemmed from the officers pulling over Hernandez-Rossy Sunday.

"At approximately 5 p.m. this afternoon, officers attempted a traffic stop in the vicinity of Garfield and Hartman in the Riverside section of the City of Buffalo," said Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Officers Acquino and Tedesco then encountered a struggle with the suspect.

It escalated until Acquino was shot in the head area by Hernandez-Rossy, police say. Hernandez-Rossy was then shot by one of the officers in the arm/shoulder area.

Hernandez-Rossy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I can tell you that within a few moments of the injury, the police executive staff as well as the mayor, did come to ECMC, as well as the families of the officers involved," Lt. Rinaldo said.

Chrissy Flynn, a witness, said she believes she saw the police officer who was shot walk into an ambulance, with some assistance. She also said his head was wrapped in a bandage.





"I seen the cop get into the ambulance, he got up and walked in there. He was upset, but he did get up and walk himself in there," she said.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is working with the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit in the investigation.

Officers Acquino and Tedesco have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

As the investigation continues, Lt. Rinaldo said the police department will do everything it can to support the families of Tedesco and Acquino.

"The police department is a very tight-knit family," he said. "Any time an officer is injured, officers come together to support the family of the officer as best we can, and that's what you are seeing here."





