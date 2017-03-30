Buffalo Police: High-speed chase appears justified

Buffalo Police Department's policy on pursuits

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say it appears Wednesday's high-speed chase in which a suspect crashed into several vehicles and a school bus appears to have been justified.

Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side the suspect, identified by sources as 20-year-old Antonio Gutierrez, showed up at a home where narcotics officers were about to execute a search warrant.

"He proceeded to back into a police car," Lt. Rinaldo said. "He struck the officer. Then he proceeded to pull away and two other officers had to jump out of the way."

Our partners at Investigative Post obtained the internal policies for Buffalo Police. On page 325 of the document, it says a chase should only happen when "the life or safety of any person is in imminent danger, or (when) the person being pursued is suspected of having committed a violent felony."

Lt. Rinaldo said the suspect's actions likely rose to the level of him being considered a violent felon.

"The fact that the suspect had struck a police officer and attempted to run down other officers, yes I believe based on those facts as given that the policy was adhered to," Lt. Rinaldo said.

The policy also stipulates when officers should abandon a high-speed chase.

"The immediate apprehension of an offender is never more important than the safety of innocent motorists and pedestrians, or the Officers themselves," the policy reads.

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten asked Lt. Rinaldo if there was a moment when the officers should have abandoned the search, especially considering the suspect approached speeds of up to 100 miles an hour, according to neighbors.

"I can't answer that, because I wasn't involved in the chase, so again, that's part of our internal investigation," he replied.

That internal investigation is standard whenever a high-speed chase is initiated. Six children on the school bus suffered slight injuries during the crash. A female adult driver, whose car was allegedly hit by the suspect, was still listed in serious condition as of late Thursday afternoon. Gutierrez was listed in critical condition at ECMC.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV