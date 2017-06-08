Buffalo Police charge Tonawanda man in shooting

Police lights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Carlton Street and Rose Street.

Police have not released the name of the man charged, or the status of the shooting victim.

BREAKING: BPD arrest 24 year old Tonawanda male in connection with Sunday night shooting near Carlton Street & Rose Street. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 9, 2017

