WGRZ
Close

Buffalo Police charge Tonawanda man in shooting

WGRZ 11:46 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a weekend shooting. 

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Carlton Street and Rose Street. 

Police have not released the name of the man charged, or the status of the shooting victim. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories