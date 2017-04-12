Buffalo Police are collecting bikes to give away

Photo: Dooley O'Rourke (Photo: Photo: Dooley O'Rourke)

BUFFALO, NY -- Buffalo Police are on the lookout for some gently used bicycles so they can give them a new purpose.

Police have teamed up with GObike Buffalo in an effort to get bikes into the hands of deserving kids throughout the city.

The folks at GObike Buffalo have offered to get the bikes road-ready so the police department can, over the summer, distribute them at various community events.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the Buffalo Police to get more engaged in neighborhoods," said Justin Booth, Executive Director and Founder of GObike Buffalo. "It's also a great opportunity for us to partner with the Buffalo Police, and collect some bicycles that have either been left by the wayside or in people's basements, to hopefully curb bicycle theft so we can continue to make sure that this city is more bicycle friendly."

Here's where you can help. If you, or someone you know, has a bike that's no longer being used, but is still in good shape, just drop it by any one of the Buffalo Police stations located throughout the city.

You can also contact GObike Buffalo at 716-218-7161 and you can learn more at www.gobikebuffalo.org

