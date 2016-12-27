Buffalo Overhauls Its Zoning with 'The Green Code'

(Photo: Brown, Steven)

BUFFALO - It took more than six years to put together guided by input from almost 250 public meetings. This afternoon, Mayor Byron Brown got what he's long sought: a reshaping of of the city's zoning and planning.

It is called "The Green Code".

“This is the first major zoning re-write since 1953 in the city of Buffalo. More than 63-years to get this accomplished,” says Mayor Byron in a personal appearance before the Common Council immediately after passage of the green code.

Some of the code is about a green, more environmentally conscious future for the city.

One example, an emphasis on more trees. Approved construction projects are likely to be required to have more green space and more trees. Increasing the number of trees in the city reduces rain water runoff reaching storm drains. That in turn reduces the amount of sewage the city needs to treat, translating into a savings.

In certain areas, more aggressive development will be encouraged, like in the so-called "Knowledge Corridor". That's Main Street, starting at the U.B. campus past several other colleges and schools to the Buffalo Niagara medical campus downtown.

To an extent, the green code has been tailored to the needs of the 45 identified city neighborhoods. Now, where is the green code a hotter button than in the Elmwood Village? There, the code limits the height and width of new buildings.

That seems to be a potential hurdle for a couple of large, almost block-wide projects currently on the drawing board for planned by Chason and Ciminelli. both intended for Elmwood Avenue. Both proposals are taller than the green code limit for new builds at three stories.