Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight receives donation from Tops Markets. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NU-- The Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight received a generous donation Monday.

The organization takes local veterans to Washington to see the memorials dedicated to their sacrifice.

Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight received more than $11,000 from Tops Markets. The money was raised during the Taste of Buffalo and is the largest donation the group has ever received.

The next honor flight sets off from the Buffalo Airport next monthm with 50 vets from World War II and the wars in Vietnam and Korea.

For more information on how to donate to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, check out their website.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV