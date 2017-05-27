Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen soldiers

Soldiers who died protecting their country were honored Saturday at the Buffalo Naval Park. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Saturday before Memorial Day, a ceremony was held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park to honor those who've served and are serving in the armed forces.

Soldiers from all five military branches were recognized, and five more Western New Yorkers were inducted into the Buffalo Naval Park's Wall of Honor. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, a performance from the Buffalo Dolls Vocal Group, and speeches from Buffalo Naval Park leaders.

"They didn't go to war because they loved fighting, they were called to be something bigger than themselves," said Naval Park Chairman Don Alessi. "They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV