Buffalo marks185 years as a city

BUFFALO, NY -- One hundred eighty five years ago, by act of the New York State Legislature, Buffalo became a city.

April 20, 1832 was the date, and in the time the city has grown to cover 40 square miles, with a population of just over 258,000 as noted in the 2015 census.

As far as birthdays go, one hundred eighty five is a quiet one, but if you can hold on until 2032 for our bicentennial, that should be quite a party.

