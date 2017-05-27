WGRZ
Buffalo Marathon route, road closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Runners are resting for the Buffalo Marathon Sunday, while Buffalo Police are reminding motorists of early-morning road closures due to the race. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the downtown area, specifically around Court, Franklin, and W. Huron streets.

Half-marathon events start at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and wrap up around 1:30 p.m. Road closures downtown are scheduled to start at about 4:30 a.m. and all roads are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. 

For a full list of road closures, see below: 

Buffalo Marathon 2017 Road Closures by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

 

A map of the race course for the half and full marathons is below. 

Buffalo Marathon 2017 Map by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

