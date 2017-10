Photo: Terry Belke/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — One Buffalo man is $1 million richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

James Helminiak won $1 million on a poker scratch off that he purchased from the corner market on Broadway in the city.

Helminiak said he bought a few tickets, including the winner, on his way home from work.

