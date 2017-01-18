Buffalo man pleads guilty to murder

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged girlfriend Wednesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The incident took place in February 2015 inside the victim's home on Northumberland Avenue in Buffalo.

Raymond Smith pleaded guilty to fatally choking and beating his estranged girlfriend, 21-year-old Shaquilla Coston. Coston left behind a young son.

Smith pleaded guilty during a break in his jury trail before Judge Timothy Franczyk.

Smith will be sentenced in March. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

The Buffalo Police Homicide Unit assisted in the investigation.

