Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man last summer on French Street in Buffalo.

Daren Alexis, of Buffalo, has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, just as a jury selection for his trail began, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On August 5 around 1:20 p.m., Alexis fatally shot Jadero Kelley, 26, of Buffalo in the area of 128 French Street.

Alexis could spend up to 25 years behind bars. He will hear his sentence on July 7 at 9:30 a.m.

