Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old man from Buffalo could face up to 25 yeas behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to murder

Russell Adams fatally shot 29-year-old Myron Kemp, of Buffalo, at Grant and Breckenridge in Buffalo August 31.

After pleading not guilty to a murder charge in February, Adams pleaded guilty Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia to first-degree manslaughter.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 at 11 a.m. and could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

