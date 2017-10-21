Buffalo man in critical conditon after overnight shooting.

Buffalo man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, police say. (Photo: Torres, Adrian)

BUFFALO, NY -- - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting in the Black Rock neighborhood, where they say a man was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle.

It happened around 2:00 AM Saturday morning in the 200 block of Niagara Street.

Police say the 37 year old was taken to ECMC with multiple wounds and was last listed in condition.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

